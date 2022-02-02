Brian Flores Believes He Was Fired by the Dolphins Because He Refused NFL Owner’s $100,000 Offer to Lose on Purpose

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores dropped a bombshell lawsuit on the NFL, alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring process. On Wednesday, Flores and his legal team joined CBS Mornings to discuss.

Aside from the claims of racial discrimination, the lawsuit alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross attempted to pay Flores to lose on purpose during the 2019 season.

“You make claims that you were offered $100,000 for each game that this team loses, subsequently to get a better draft pick,” CBS Mornings host and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson said to Flores during the interview.

“To attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance and I wouldn’t stand for it,” Flores responded. “I think it hurt my standing within the organization and ultimately was the reason why I was let go.”

The Dolphins entered the 2019 season as the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Flores was a first-year head coach and the team’s roster was gutted. But Flores shocked the league by leading Miami to five wins, denying them the opportunity to select prized quarterback Joe Burrow, who went first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

If there is proof of Ross offering Flores $100,000 per loss to tank the season on purpose, the Miami Dolphins and their owner should be penalized heavily. Adding to the severity of these allegations is the fact that Ross reportedly invested in sports gambling startup during the 2019 season, the same year that he allegedly attempted to manipulate the outcome of games with a payout.

Watch above via CBS

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com