Butt Punch: Odell Beckham Jr. Viciously Whacks Ravens Safety in the Rear with a Clenched Fist

There was the Butt Fumble, the Butt Interception, and now thanks to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., NFL fans witnessed the Butt Punch.

The unique incident took place during the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup between the Rams and Baltimore Ravens. Rams quarterback Matt Stafford unleashed a 50-yard-pass intended for Beckham, but Ravens safety Chuck Clark went up and snagged his second interception of the game. Beckham quickly ran to Clark with a clenched fist, wound up and hammered the Ravens safety right on the butt.

Although the play was odd, Beckham was likely hoping to connect with the football and force a fumble by punching it out of Clark’s grasp. Instead, Beckham missed the ball and punched Clark square in the derriere.

It’s not uncommon to see players try to punch the football away from the opposition, which is why Beckham was not flagged on the play and Clark didn’t attempt to retaliate.

Beckham’s punch was the Rams’ second of the game. Tensions appeared high in the first quarter when Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took a swipe at his own teammate Taylor Rapp in the defensive huddle. Rapp tried to retaliate, but the teammates were quickly separated on the field.

The Rams were able to overcome the outburst and Stafford’s interceptions to defeat Baltimore 20-19, with Beckham catching the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Watch above via Fox

