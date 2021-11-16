WATCH: NFL Referee Wipes Away EPIC Butt Interception with Penalty Flag

A penalty flag during the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams clash on Monday Night Football ruined one of the most epic interceptions in NFL history.

Over the years, NFL players have caught footballs with the assistance of items other than their hands. David Tyree famously trapped the ball on his helmet during Super Bowl 42, Antonio Freeman used his head, shoulder, knees and toes to make an incredible touchdown reception two decades ago. Monday night, 49ers corner K’Waun Williams used his butt.

It was immediately dubbed the “buttception” on Twitter, but the incredible butt catch by Williams was wiped away by a penalty flag.

Early in the fourth quarter, Rams quarterback Matt Stafford dropped back to pass and spotted Cooper Kupp running toward the first down line. Williams dove in front of the pass, batted it up in the air, spiked it back down and miraculously trapped it onto his butt.

“Not the hamstring, it’s the uh…” Peyton Manning began as he tried to eloquently describe the play on ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast.

“Gluteus maximus,” Eli Manning chimed in.

It was an incredible catch and a stunning display of athleticism from the 49ers corner, unfortunately he was flagged for defensive holding as he grabbed Kupp to keep the receiver from escaping his grasp.

NFL fans predictably resorted to Mark Sanchez’s infamous “butt fumble” from Thanksgiving night 2012, although New York Jets safety Marcus Maye’s butt interception from last season is the more appropriate comparison. Williams’ catch would have been the more impressive play, had it not been for the defensive holding call.

Watch above via ESPN2

