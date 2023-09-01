‘Can You Shut Up!’ Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Shoves Camera And Yells At Crowd In Epic U.S. Open Tantrum

A clearly frustrated Daniil Medvedev literally took a swipe at a videographer who got a little too close during his U.S. Open match Thursday night, before shouting at someone in the crowd to “shut up!”

The Russian tennis star, who is ranked number three in the world, started floundering in the third set as he took on Australian Christopher O’Connell, who’s ranked 69th.

An ESPN SportsCenter host called out the highlights:

Medvedev had two match points in the set but he couldn’t close it out. Medvedev says, ‘Uh, get that camera away from me!’ He’s really not pleased. O’Connell took a third set in a tie break. Can you read lips…cause I can’t. Frustration growing for Medvedev in the fourth. He starts talking to someone in the crowd. Fans in New York let him know how they feel.

Medvedev later yelled at someone in the crowd who was distracting him as he prepared to serve.

He yelled, “Can you shut up, guys?” and “Are you stupid or what?” according to TMZ.

The three-hour match went on past 1 a.m. with Medvedev ultimately winning in four sets (6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2) and advancing to the third round.

“Daniil Medvedev was not happy with someone in the crowd after he won his match against O’Connell at the US Open,” The Tennis Letter tweeted. “He wins his match & his energy goes straight to the bickering. Daniil’s crowd banter remains unmatched. 😂

This isn’t the first time Medvedev has acted up on the court. At the 2022 Australian Open, Medvedev screamed at an umpire who issued a penalty for allegedly making an “inappropriate gesture.”

