Charles Barkley Exasperated by ‘Dumb’ Bucks’ Brutal Collapse to Nets: ‘I Wouldn’t Feed Them Dudes on the Plane’

The Brooklyn Nets were hampered by injuries and the Milwaukee Bucks had them on the ropes, with a 17-point lead in their pivotal playoff Game 6 matchup. But Kevin Durant would not be denied, playing all 48 minutes while logging historic playoff statistics.

As great as Durant and his Nets supporting cast played, Charles Barkley blasted the Bucks for playing a brand of basketball he considered “embarrassing.”

“I had two great coaches in high school,” Barkley began after trying to erase a look of befuddlement from his face. “When we played like crap on the road, they wouldn’t stop at a fast-food joint on the way home. I wouldn’t feed them dudes on the plane!” Barkley said of the Bucks.

“That was embarrassing for basketball,” the TNT analyst continued on Inside the NBA. “To lose that game – like, you could tell they were gonna lose the game at halftime.”

Barkley may have been able to tell the Bucks were going to lose at halftime, despite a 16-point lead at the break, but he also picked them to win a championship in that moment.

“When you do dumb stuff and it works, you keep doing dumb stuff,” Barkley said, alluding to the fact that the “dumb stuff” was not part of an isolated game, it’s the way they play, failing to make proper adjustments.

“That was one of the dumbest games. And man, I am so mad right now because [the Bucks] got a bunch of really good guys, and they played dumb and they deserve to lose that game,” Barkley added. “Shout out to Kevin Durant and Jeff Green, but man, the other team had something to do with it. That was awful basketball.”

Durant played every single minute of the Nets’ 114-108 win over the Bucks, recording a triple-double with 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Even if the Bucks are “dumb,” it’s hard to beat a team when an elite player fills the box score with a slate of historic statistics.

Watch above via, TNT

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com