Charles Barkley Shows Support for LGBTQ Community by Wearing Jersey of First Openly Gay NFL Player During MNF

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history Monday night as the first openly gay player to be active for an NFL game. And he put an exclamation point on the night with a strip sack of Lamar Jackson to set up the Raiders epic victory in overtime.

During the Monday Night Football event, NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley joined ESPN2’s broadcast featuring Peyton Manning and his brother Eli. Barkley was undoubtedly making a statement during the broadcast, showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community by donning Nassib’s No. 94 jersey as millions of viewers watched from home.

This was not the first time Barkley showed his support for gay athletes. More than 10 years ago, the brash basketball analyst was interviewed by 106.7 The Fan in Washington DC and Barkley acknowledged a player’s sexuality is not an issue.

“Every player has played with gay guys,” Barkley told The Fan in 2011. “It bothers me when I hear these reporters and jocks get on TV and say, ‘Oh, no guy can come out in a team sport. These guys would go crazy.’ First of all, quit telling me what I think. I’d rather have a gay guy who can play than a straight guy who can’t play.”

In June, the 28-year-old Nassib posted an Instagram video stating he was gay. Nassib’s announcement was met with some public criticism, but for the most part, he received an outpouring of support from the NFL and his teammates.

Although Monday night was historic, there was barely any coverage in the days leading up to Nassib becoming the first openly gay player to be active for an NFL game. It proved Nassib’s team has already moved on and American professional sports leagues are ready for gay athletes.

