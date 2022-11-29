US Men’s National Team forward Christian Pulisic indicated Tuesday night he will play in Saturday’s World Cup match against The Netherlands in Qatar.

Pulisic suffered what was described as an abdominal injury Tuesday after he scored the only goal in a tense win against Iran in Doha. He was hospitalized.

PULISIC GIVES USA THE 1-0 LEAD! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Lf5fN2BPEx — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

ESPN shared a message from the 24-year-old where he left little doubt he will be ready to face the Dutch.

Christian Pulisic from the hospital after suffering an abdominal injury against Iran 🦅🇺🇸 (via @AreaSportsNet, @Adimitri24) pic.twitter.com/zUM0Ewhbxw — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2022

“So [redcated ] proud of my guys,” he wrote without expounding on his condition. “I’ll be ready Saturday don’t worry.”

Pulisic’s status for Saturday was in doubt until he shared the message. As ESPN noted:

The Chelsea winger was involved in a hard collision with Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand shortly before half-time as he tapped in a headed cross from Sergino Dest to put the US up 1-0 — a goal would that be enough to earn the Americans the win and second spot in the group. Pulisic lay on the ground in the goalmouth for a few minutes before leaving the field and receiving attention from the team’s trainers before coming back on and finishing the first half.

