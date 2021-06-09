A four-game sweep on the road isn’t easy to do, especially when it features two Major League Baseball rivals.

But after the Reds completed the feat in St. Louis against the Cardinals, Cincinnati’s star first baseman Joey Votto was exceptionally pleased. Votto took time to enjoy the sweep, lashing out at any Cardinals fans who were brutally cocky after winning a few games against the Reds earlier in the season.

Joey Votto had some strong words about the Reds four-game sweep in St. Louis. “We had some sh** talking mother f***ers… How’d you like that?” #Reds pic.twitter.com/hsGjunm2WQ — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) June 8, 2021

“We had some sh*t talking mother f*ckers in St. Louis after their first series sweep,” Votto said during his Tuesday press conference. “It’s kinda nice to go on the road at their road ballpark and let ’em have it.”

“We had some people sweeping brooms and sh*t like that while we were leaving. So, how’d you like that?” Votto asked before mildly channeling Kirk Cousins by repeating the question. “How’d you like that?”

Interestingly, Votto didn’t even play in the Reds recent four-game sweep of the Cardinals. Nursing a broken thumb, suffered May 7, Votto wasn’t activated from the injured list until after the series in St. Louis was complete. Even though he was relegated to the bench, baseball fans have to love his passion.

Around the league, Votto is one of the more boring stars in baseball, largely because his best attribute is an ability to draw walks. But now at age 37, and well past his prime, the six-time All-Star might have built a larger national fan base with more lively pressers like this one.

The Reds won’t travel to St. Louis again until September, when the Cardinals faithful will have their chance at responding to Votto.

