Clay Travis Blasts Alabama Head Basketball Coach For Calling Ray Lewis About Player’s Murder Charge: ‘Did He Not Have O.J.’s Number?’

Outkick’s Clay Travis slammed the University of Alabama’s head basketball coach Nate Oats for calling up former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis for advice on dealing with an Alabama player’s murder charge.

Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis were charged with capital murder after the two allegedly shot and killed Alabama student Jamea Jonae Harris on Sunday morning.

A Ring Doorbell camera caught the moments the gunfire began. In the wake of the murder, Oats called Lewis for advice on how to deal with the situation.

In 2000, Lewis was charged with double murder after two men were killed outside a Super Bowl party. The double murder charges were dropped against Lewis, and he pled guilty to obstruction of justice.

“I just thought he’s been through, you know, a tragic situation and one of the more mentally tough athletes in my time,” Oats said.

On Wednesday, Travis was on his Outkick program, Outkick The Show with Clay Travis, and he explained the former NFL linebacker’s troubled past.

“Ray Lewis, memorably, was charged with two counts of homicide for a murder that happened in the Buckhead area around Atlanta during the Super Bowl when the (Tennesse) Titans and the (then-St. Louis) Rams played in that game,” Travis added.

“Allegedly, two guys stabbed to death, Ray Lewis was charged with murder, put on trial, after the trial started he flipped,” Travis continued. “Testified against two of his co-defendants. The jury acquitted them. No one has ever been found guilty in that case of that double homicide. It’s still open in Atlanta.”

Travis was stunned that the Alabama head coach contacted the Hall of Fame NFL linebacker for advice. He tied Miles’ capital murder charge and Lewis’ obstruction of justice charge to former NFL running back O.J. Simpson‘s 1995 acquitted murder charges of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

“Of all the people that you could call, Nate Oats decide to call Ray Lewis to talk to him about how to talk to his team about having a teammate who was a murder?” Travis said. “Did he not have O.J.’s number? This is a level of dumb that I would think every coach in America would be smarter than to do this.”

Outkick The Show host thought it was tone-deaf for Oats to admit that he communicated with Lewis about the murder.

“Even if you did call Ray Lewis, to go out and use that as an example of who you were talking to, to try to figure out how to better talk to your team is just next-level dumb,” Travis added. “I hope the victim here gets justice.”

“But my goodness Nate Oats, just do a little bit of basic research when you try to figure out who to talk to,” Travis continued. “Maybe don’t talk to a man arrested for double murder, who may well have gotten away with double murder as someone who is a paragon of virtue to help you better.”

Watch above via Outkick The Show with Clay Travis.

