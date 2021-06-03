Clay Travis Rips Sports Media for Accepting Transgender Olympic Weightlifter: They’re ‘Terrified’ of the ‘Blue Checkmark Brigade’

Laurel Hubbard, a transgender weightlifter from New Zealand is on track to compete in the Summer Olympics.

Outkick founder Clay Travis joined his future radio co-host Buck Sexton to explain why Hubbard should not be allowed to compete against women athletes, and criticize other sports media members for not doing the same.

“Are you going to side on Title IX for women, for feminists who believe in the absolute equity and equality of female athletics, or are you going to bend the knee to transgender activists?” Travis asked.

“The entire purpose of male/female divisions is because it’s unfair to allow men to compete against women,” Travis said. “And it seems to me that we’re sort of allowing that to occur here and it’s as if few people because they’re so woke are willing to actually have this conversation.”

Hubbard transitioned in her mid-30s. And now at 43-years-old, she’s been competing against women as an international weightlifter since 2017. Hubbard competed against men until 2001. If she does take part in the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Hubbard will make history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the global sporting event.

“Sports media all know this is ridiculous,” Travis told Sexton. “They are terrified that they will run afoul of the blue checkmark brigade, as I call it, and end up being ridiculed in some way if they step out and say what I think they all would acknowledge which is – men should compete against men and women should compete against women.”

“It’s a sign of how far left-winged sports has become in general, that this is considered to be in anyway controversial,” Travis added.

Watch above via, The First TV

