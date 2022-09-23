Climate Change Protestor Storms Tennis Court and Lights Himself on Fire Before Federer’s Last Ever Match

A protestor lit an object on fire and stormed the court at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The Laver Cup is a tennis competition between two teams, Team Europe and Team World. The protest took place during a match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman. Roger Federer is scheduled to play in his final professional tennis match later today.

The man who stormed the court was seen with a shirt that read, “End UK Private Jets.” The object was lit on fire next to the protestor and it appeared that the man was burned from sitting close to the flame.

Security quickly came out to put the fire out and took the protestor off the court.

A man has set his arm on fire after invading the court at the Laver Cup on Roger Federer’s last day as a professional tennis player. pic.twitter.com/g0LcBU8PeJ — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 23, 2022

The incident took place in the United Kingdom’s O2 arena.

Fans in attendance took to social media showing the protestor sitting at center court with flames next to him.

Unexpected protest (?) on court @LaverCup where this guy lit something on fire on the court. Quickly hauled off by security. #LaverCup #LaverCup2022 pic.twitter.com/FuNys8hrHa — Diana Helander 🇺🇦 (@dihelander) September 23, 2022

The protestor sent a clear message to the world for his five minutes of fame: pyrotechnics is not his friend.

