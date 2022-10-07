Colin Cowherd Suggests The Warriors Leaked Draymond Green Punch Video on Purpose: ‘They Want Public Shame and Humiliation’

Colin Cowherd floated the idea that the Golden State Warriors might have leaked the video of a fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole to TMZ Sports.

A fight broke out between Green and Poole at Wednesday’s practice, and video of the fight surfaced Friday morning from TMZ Sports. Green and Poole are shown face to face in the video and Poole gave Green a shove. Green came back and punched Poole in the face which sent Poole back towards the wall, and then teammates and coaches broke up the altercation.

The suggestion that the Warriors would shame their own player and release the video may sound far fetched, but Cowherd made a solid point that the organization was so upset with Green that they would go to this extreme to embarrass him.

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd suggested the video was not leaked by someone on the video staff, but by the Warriors management because it would not be a good look to suspend Green for a fight that occurred at a practice.

“Did the Warriors leak it because they are sensitive to suspending him and setting him off, but they are furious about it and want some public shame and humiliation?” Cowherd questioned.

Cowherd doubled down that Warriors management was upset with Green’s actions because he threw a punch at a teammate.

“I think the Warriors are furious privately,” Cowherd added. “Listen video changing everything, this feels very violent. I’ve heard and seen a lot of ugly stuff at practice that doesn’t get out. This is pretty violent.”

Cowherd pivoted on why this video got out, and who would want to show the world how bad Green’s actions were.

“My point would be, why is it getting out?” Cowherd continued. “Who wants that video out? It’s not Draymond Green.”

Cowherd and co-host Jason McIntyre brought up a story about when Hall of Fame player Michael Jordan punched current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during a practice while they were teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

“If we had Michael Jordan’s video with Kerr, that’s what it would look like,” Cowherd said.

