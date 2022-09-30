Former WWE super star now turned neurologist Chris Nowinski slammed the NFL for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s appearance and injury in Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nowinski said he would push for “murder charges” if Tagovailoa were to die from concussion-related causes, in a tweet that had thousands of shares before it was deleted.

Nowinski suffered from a concussion when he was in the WWE which ended his wrestling career. Last night Nowinski became outspoken against the NFL and the Dolphins when Tagovailoa got clearance to play in the game.

Tagovailoa suffered a questionable injury in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins called it a back injury. On Thursday night Tagovailoa was thrown to the turf and his arms locked up while he laid on the ground. Tagovailoa had to be taken off on a stretcher and was sent to a local hospital, he was cleared to fly home with the team last night.

Before Thursday night’s game, Nowinski warned his Twitter followers about the repercussions that Tagovailoa could suffer if he sustained another head injury.

If Tua takes the field tonight, it’s a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL. If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn’t right https://t.co/vxpaOif5rh — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 29, 2022

After the injury took place Nowinski fired off the now-deleted tweet to the Dolphins over the long-term harm and potential dire consequences for Tua.

“You guys should go to jail for letting him play 5 days after an obvious #concussion you covered up. If he dies from second-impact syndrome, I’m pushing for murder charges,” the tweet read.

Nowinski was a former football player at Harvard. After his brief wrestling career he co-founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Nowinski had a strong point about the NFL allowing Tagovailoa. It is a shame that he, unfortunately, predicted this situation would unfold for the quarterback. Should someone lose their job over it? Probably is the right answer. Should they go to jail? That might be a little bit of a stretch.

