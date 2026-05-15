‘We Should Listen to Him’: Senate Dems Praise John Fetterman Amid Votes for Trump’s War and Fed Chair

Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) Democratic colleagues have responded to his crossing of the aisle to shoot down an Iran war powers resolution and confirm Kevin Warsh as chairman of the Federal Reserve by launching a charm offensive.

NOTUS’s Igor Bobic compiled the flattering quotes:

“We should listen to him. He won in a tough state,” said Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, one of the Pennsylvania senator’s closest friends in the Senate. “We’re quibbling about somebody who speaks his mind and votes with us over 90 percent of the time. I think we should show some respect.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, the likely next Democratic whip, called Fetterman “a good human and a good Democrat” who has an independent voice. “I think we should have a big enough and diverse enough party to not just tolerate that, but hope for it and work for it,” Schatz added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has disagreed with Fetterman at times, in a statement to NOTUS praised the senator as a “strong advocate” for Pennsylvania and a “valued Democrat in our caucus.” He added, “We’re not going to agree on every issue every day — that’s true of any broad coalition — but Senate Dems are united.”

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“John’s a Democrat. He believes in the values that we share together,” New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján said. “He fights for his constituents. He’s a good person.”

Sen. Andy Kim, from the neighboring state of New Jersey, said he hoped to engage more with Fetterman and build a stronger relationship with him.

“I wish the atmosphere [were] more collegial, and we don’t go after each other simply on our differences. I should do better to get to know him,” he told NOTUS.