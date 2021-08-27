Aaron Rodgers Reveals He is Vaccinated, But Won’t Judge Teammates Who Aren’t: ‘It’s A Personal Decision’

The NFL recently announced 93 percent of the league’s players are vaccinated against Covid-19. Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged he’s one of them, but he won’t pressure his unvaccinated Green Bay Packers teammates to get the jab.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers told reporters. “You know there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who’ve made statements.”

Despite the NFL having an incredibly strong rate of vaccination, there are some high-profile players who still oppose the jab. Among them is Rodgers’ division rival quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins. Earlier this month, Cousins expressed his frustration with being forced to quarantine after having close contact with a teammate who tested positive. Cousins vowed to never let his absence happen again, but remains opposed to getting vaccinated.

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated,” Rodgers acknowledged. “I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Even within the 93 percent of NFL players who are vaccinated, not many of them have pushed the remaining seven percent to get immunized, at least not publicly.

Owners, and especially head coaches have been more vocal about urging their teams to get the jab, recognizing the potential repercussions of having unvaccinated players. The NFL announced teams could be forced to forfeit is a game is cancelled due to a Covid outbreak among unvaccinated players.

