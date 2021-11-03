BREAKING: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for Covid-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the breaking news. “Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City,” Pelissero tweeted.

Over the summer, Rodgers acknowledged he was immunized against Covid. But the terminology he used is now in question because according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is not vaccinated.

“Rodgers was quoted as saying he’s been “immunized,” Rapoport tweeted. “By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated”

There have been a number of NFL players and personnel who have had breakthrough cases of the virus this season.

Last week, Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list, and on Tuesday, practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert revealed he tested positive for Covid. Rodgers was likely in close contact with Benkert in the quarterback room.

As of Wednesday morning, Rodgers has not publicly commented on his positive test. The Packers quarterback was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show via Zoom Tuesday afternoon and appeared fine.

Rodgers has led the Packers to a 7-1 record on the season, tied for the league’s best record after they beat the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals last week. The Packers moved up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Jordan Love and Sunday will be his first opportunity to start a regular season game.

