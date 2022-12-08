Dallas Cowboys Star Slams Biden For Leaving Marine Behind In Prison Swap, Then Apologizes For Not Being ‘Educated On The Topic’

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons apologized after slamming President Joe Biden for leaving a Marine in a Russian prison after trading an arms dealer for WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap.

Griner, who was arrested in February on drug smuggling charges in Russia for bringing less than one gram of CBD oil into Russia, was part of a 1-for-1 prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout Thursday morning. Bout, known as the “merchant of death,” was in American custody before the trade happened.

Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody for almost four years, was not part of the prisoner swap. This led to Parsons’ Twitter tirade Thursday morning when he saw a tweet from CBS’ White House Correspondent Steven Portnoy confirming that Whelan was not part of the deal.

“Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah,” Parsons wrote in a tweet quoting Portnoy’s.

Minutes later, Parsons quote tweeted a tweet by Biden’s team with a picture of Griner’s wife, Cherelle, hugging the President. Parsons deleted the tweet two hours later.

“We still not voting for you!” Parsons wrote before he deleted the tweet.

After Parsons received heavy backlash from people on Twitter, Parsons defended himself and claimed he does not support President Donald Trump, nor does he support President Biden.

My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him home too. I’m the furthest thing from a trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.

Parsons offered a full apology after he got more information about the U.S. government’s efforts to bring home Whelan.

Just spoke to some people that I respect and trust. I should have been more educated on the topic and not tweeted out of emotion for my family and other who have served. For that I apologize. Also if what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but I am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.

