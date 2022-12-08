JUST IN: Paul Whelan Family Praises Biden Admin for Freeing Brittney Griner, But Calls it a ‘Catastrophe for Paul’

The family of retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being detained in Russia on an espionage conviction the U.S. believes is false, has come out in support of the deal to bring Whelan’s fellow Russian detainee Brittney Griner home.

In a statement given to CBS News and other outlets, Paul Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, spoke out in support of the swap — in which Griner was exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home,” David Whelan said. “The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.”

Whelan noted that President Joe Biden’s administration gave the family a heads-up that the Griner deal was being made.

“That early warning meant that our family has been able to mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us,” David Whelan said. “And a catastrophe for Paul.”

Here, in full, is a statement from David Whelan, brother of American Paul Whelan. Paul has been jailed in Russia for nearly four years and was not part of the Griner-for-Bout prisoner swap. Please read. pic.twitter.com/wzTQjslVN2 — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) December 8, 2022

CBS News reported that the Biden administration was initially seeking a two-for-two swap with Whelan involved. But progress was made once Whelan was taken off the table.

“How do you continue to survive,day after day, when you know that your government has failed twice to free you from a foreign prison?” David Whelan said. “I can’t imagine he retains any hope that a government will negotiate his freedom at this point.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com