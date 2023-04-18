Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will soon make his return to the field.

Just over four months since nearly losing his life during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 25-year-old has been cleared for full football activities.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference.

“Since then, he’s seen three additional specialists, most recently on Friday,” Beane said, “and they’re all in agreement. It’s not two-to-one or three-to-one or anything like that. They’re all in lockstep of what this was, and that he is clear (to) resume full activities just like anyone else who was coming back from an injury.

“He’s fully cleared, he’s here, and he’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return.”

Per GM Brandon Beane, Damar Hamlin has been cleared to resume full football activities.@HamlinIsland is in Buffalo and in a great headspace. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/wa2ZfGm8mX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 18, 2023

Hamlin’s story took over national headlines when he collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game. The safety suffered cardiac arrest after Bengals receiver Tee Higgins lowered his helmet and collided with Hamlin’s chest. Hamlin initially got up after making the tackle before suddenly falling back to the ground. CPR was soon performed on him.

After a few days in a Cincinnati hospital, Hamlin was transferred to one back in Buffalo before finally returning home. He’s since made numerous public appearances and was also invited to the White House to advocate for increasing defibrillator access in schools.

