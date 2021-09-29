Dave Portnoy Rips Howard Stern’s ‘Hypocritical’ Moral Superiority: ‘He’d Be Wagging His Finger at His Younger Self’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has been considered the modern-day Howard Stern by some. Although he passes that title on to Joe Rogan, with Portnoy noting he’s become more corporate as he grows the Barstool brand.

“Building a company has for sure made me more careful of what I wanna say because it effects things that have nothing to do with me,” the Barstool founder admitted on The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co.

Commenting on the recent clash between two media titans, Portnoy touted Rogan’s relevancy and ripped Stern for drastically altering his content in recent years. Rogan has been a voice for people against the Covid vaccine in the last year, while Stern regularly victimizes those who oppose the jab and mask-wearing.

“From a side, he seems like he’s sort of become hypocritical,” Portnoy ranted. “He seems like somebody who slung it and would do anything and he’s quick now to wag his finger at you. He almost seems like he’d be wagging his finger at his younger self.”

Stern’s career has carried out an overt shift, where his show was once filled with NSFW bits and highly offensive humor, it’s now built on a more measured conversation that’s ingratiated by most of Hollywood. But those who criticize the modern Stern should at least credit him for being ahead of the curve.

At 67-years-old, it would have been nearly impossible for Stern to approach a daily radio show with the same type of tenacity he did four decades ago. Stern went politically correct on his own timeline, before it was demanded by society.

“He went that route and I think people were very upset because he could have been the one leading the charge against the whole PC bullsh*t,” Portnoy’s co-host Eddie Farrer added.

