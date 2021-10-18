Ed Orgeron reportedly hit on pregnant wife of LSU official

News broke on Sunday that Ed Orgeron will not return as the head football coach at LSU next season. Despite winning a National Championship with the Tigers in 2019, don’t expect LSU to give him a celebratory farewell.

According to Brody Miller of The Athletic, a flurry of incidents caused the relationship between Orgeron and LSU to deteriorate, with the most shocking moment coming when the head coach hit on the wife of a University official.

Coach O allegedly pulled up next to a woman wearing exercise attire at a gas station and said, “Hey, you look like you work out. We could work out together.” According to Miller, the woman informed Orgeron that she was married and pregnant. But the championship-winning head coach didn’t mind, asking “why does that matter?”

The story doesn’t claim Coach O knew who the woman was, but that likely didn’t make the woman or her husband, who turned out to be a high-ranking LSU official feel any better about the unwarranted encounter.

“That woman was the wife of a high-ranking LSU official,” Miller writes for The Athletic. “Word of this reached the LSU Board of Supervisors, the collection of prominent Louisiana attorneys and business owners appointed by the governor who make the most important decisions at LSU. And of course, it reached LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.”

Orgeron filed for divorce from his wife in April 2020 after 23 years of marriage. Although he may not have been infringing on his personal relationship, Coach O still violated his professional relationship with LSU.

Orgeron and LSU are set to part ways following the 2021 college football season. Coach O will receive at least one giant parting gift from the school, a giant buyout.

