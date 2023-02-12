‘Ends With a Doink!’ Fox Announcers React as Chiefs’ Field Goal Attempt Goes Awry

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt gave a funny reaction to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker‘s missed field goal attempt.

After the Chiefs drove down the field and faced a fourth and three, Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid elected to try a field goal attempt instead of leaving his offense on the field to attempt a fourth down conversion. Butker and the Chiefs’ field goal unit lined up to attempt a 42-yard field goal.

Butler missed left, and the ball hit the left upright on the field goalpost.

“And so a good drive ends with a doink!” Burkhardt said.

Fox replayed the kick from a camera underneath the goalpost, and the football did indeed make a loud “doink” noise as it struck. Super Bowl LVII was tied 7-7 after the first quarter.

Watch above via Fox.

