Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and his primary foe, Darializa Avila Chevalier (D), both named countries other than the U.S. when asked who they want to win the FIFA World Cup.

The two appeared on New York’s PIX11 channel on Friday to debate issues including immigration and U.S. military aid to Israel.

Moderator Dan Mannarino also quizzed them on who they are rooting for as the World Cup is underway, having officially begun on June 11 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. The championship game is on July 19.

Espaillat replied, “I like Mexico,” while Chevalier said she is “rooting for Senegal.”

The Democratic primary between Espaillat and Chevalier for New York’s 13th Congressional District, which covers the majority of upper Manhattan and some parts of the Bronx, is slated for Tuesday, June 23, though early voting commenced on June 13 and runs through June 21.

While there is another Democratic candidate on the ballot, Oscar J. Romero Jr., recent polling has centered around Espaillat and Chevalier.

Espaillat, who is Dominican-American, is a longtime incumbent and chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. He is well-established among House Democratic leaders and backed by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

Among his policies are a focus on protecting the freedom to vote, ensuring government accountability, and protecting underrepresented communities from disenfranchisement.

Chevalier, on the other hand, is a Democratic Socialist, backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America. She runs on a more progressive platform, which includes calls for Medicare for all, housing for all, and the abolition of ICE.

According to a new poll conducted by Mercury Public Affairs and the National Black Empowerment Action Fund, as reported by The New York Post, Chevalier is only trailing Espaillat by eight points.

Watch above via PIX11.

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