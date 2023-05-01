With his NBA career seemingly over, Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t ruling out possibly running for office.

Appearing on Fox New’s Outnumbered on Monday, Freedom said he’s spoken with “friends in Congress” who have encouraged him to run. During a discussion about President Joe Biden’s age and weekly schedule, Fox host Kayleigh McEnany asked Kanter if his schedule would look any different should he decide to run for Congress.

“First of all, I was at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and I get to watch him in the first row,” Freedom said. “No disrespect, but this man can barely walk and barely talk, you know? And he’s asking for four more years from us.”

“I do [plan to run], actually. I’m in touch with so many of my friends in Congress and they’re like, ‘What are you waiting for? We need your voice.’ So they are gonna have a conversation with the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.”

The Turkish basketball player first entered the political realm when he openly criticized his home country’s government. He revealed to western media that he couldn’t go back to Turkey because the government accused him of being associated with terrorists. In the US, he took aim at the NBA — and even superstar LeBron James — for their silence in regards to China’s human rights issues.

If he does run for office, however, he has one simple request.

“I was like, ‘Please just send me somewhere warm,” Freedom said.

When McEnany suggested Florida, he revealed that’s also been a discussion.

“I had a conversation with Governor [Ron DeSantis] and he’s like, ‘You need to move here,'” Freedom said. “And I was like, ‘Yes.'”

Watch above via Fox News.

