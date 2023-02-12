‘EPIC FAIL’: Donald Trump Bashes Rihanna for ‘Single Worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl History’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Rihanna on his Truth Social platform right after she wrapped her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII, attacking her for what he called the “single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”

Sunday’s digital attack followed a Thursday post in which Trump ranted that the singer was “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” the ex-president added.

The cause for his grudge was little mystery; he quoted a post by his former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), in which the Texas congressman complained that Rihanna had “made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets.”

“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?” wrote Jackson. “Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

Other than the obvious missed opportunity to have a Tom Holland cameo during “Umbrella,” Rihanna’s halftime performance was mostly well-received on social media, with the Barbadian songstress emerging above the field on a floating platform to sing a medley of many of her most popular songs.

missed opportunity to have a Tom Holland cameo here #Umbrella #SuperBowlHalftime — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) February 13, 2023

Rihanna also ignited online buzz with her noticeable baby bump, and her representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting her second child. She and rapper Rocky A$AP had their first, a boy, last May.

A representative for Rihanna confirmed the superstar is pregnant following her Super Bowl halftime show.https://t.co/QX32Wkby9c — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2023

It doesn’t look like Trump will be invited to the baby shower for Fenty Baby II, as the 45th president bashed her halftime performance as an “EPIC FAIL” in a Truth Social post shortly after she finished.

“Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” wrote Trump. “This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!'”

