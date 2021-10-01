ESPN’s Jay Williams Slams Media for Fueling the War on Unvaxxed NBA Players: ‘The Fear-Mongering Needs to Stop’

95 percent of NBA players are vaccinated against Covid-19 and ESPN’s Jay Williams is fed up with the narrative being flipped to focus on the league’s stars who are refusing the jab.

“The media is a problem,” Williams ranted in a Twitter video. “The fear-mongering needs to stop! Every damn narrative I read over the past couple days…is ‘the unvaxxed vs the vaxxed. The minorities voice that shouldn’t be heard, the progressive NBA is not setting the right example!’”

“The Unvaccinated versus the Vaccinated”. A very successful CEO once told me, “Jay, when you read articles, newspapers or scroll through IG, what’s the one thing that makes you stop? HEADLINES… polarizing takes on certain subject matter that will incite emotion”. It’s a problem. pic.twitter.com/XNdsKSdH2s — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) September 30, 2021

NBA teams held their media days this week as the upcoming season’s training camp tipped off. Players holding press conferences in unison allowed for a constant flow of audio from the small percentage of players who are refusing the jab, fueling the narrative that the NBA has a vaccine problem.

“This is problematic,” the former NBA player and current ESPN Radio host added. “Because the real narrative is over 90 percent of the damn NBA is vaccinated, but what do we do? We double and triple down on the unvaxxed and we turn it into the unvaccinated versus the vaccinated. Don’t do that, stop doing that!”

Williams also believes that the message being given to the unvaccinated players and population is lost in how it’s portrayed.

“For anybody out there that uses belittling language, to people out there that debase people who are unvaxxed, to people out there that that try to talk down to people that are unvaxxed, you are part of the damn problem!” Williams said. “Because how you communicate a message to somebody will dictate whether they actually receive your message or not.”

Williams himself is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and he suffered a breakthrough infection in July, which forced him to miss covering the end of the NBA Finals for ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com