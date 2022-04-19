Prominent ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., announced on Monday that he will work the draft remotely due to being unvaccinated against the coronavirus.

Kiper Jr. cited medical reasons for not taking the vaccine, though he did not specify the conditions. He expressed respect for vaccines and his colleagues who’ve taken the Covid vaccine.

The NFL Draft, which will be held in Las Vegas, will air from April 28 to April 30.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kiper said:

The NFL Draft is the highlight of my year and I am looking forward to taking part in my 39th this month on ESPN. For all three days, I will appear from my home studio in Maryland rather than onsite in Vegas as I am unvaccinated from Covid-19. I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstance and recognize the value of vaccines. Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history. I appreciate my colleagues, particularly the production staff and my fellow commentators, for their support and flexibility. NFL fans are the most passionate in all of sports and I can’t wait for another great NFL draft.

I am looking forward to being part of the 2022 NFL Draft, my 39th for ESPN pic.twitter.com/C5ea9NjdqK — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 18, 2022

Kiper Jr., who has analyzed the draft each year for ESPN since 1984, is known for his in-depth knowledge of players available in the draft. He has even had controversial moments such as blasting the Indianapolis Colts in 1994. His passionate analysis has been subject to satire such as an impersonation by comedian Frank Caliendo.

