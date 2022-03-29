ESPN’s Monica McNutt Drops Hilarious Impersonation of Stephen A. Smith – On His Own Show

Even when Stephen A. Smith isn’t on First Take, it’s still clearly his show as guest hosts often try to emulate some of the host’s magic in his absence. Exactly that was attempted on Tuesday’s show as Monica McNutt impersonated the ESPN regular in an argument with former NBA player J.J. Redick.

The impersonation stems from a response to Redick saying the Brooklyn Nets would not win a playoff series just a few segments prior. This comes after it was announced that Kyrie Irving would be allowed to play in all home games as New York City has lifted its vaccine mandates.

McNutt started off in her normal voice but quickly shifted to a more high-pitched response to emulate her colleague.

Monica McNutt has debuted a Stephen A Smith impression on First Take just in case you were missing him while he’s out. Not bad! pic.twitter.com/GBI3QZoOWu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 29, 2022

“J.J., my friend, I understand that because we have rational basketball conversations, but I’mma just lean into the namesake of this show, one Stephen A. Smith real quick,” McNutt stated before switching it up.

“Now J.J. Redick, I need to understand, you’re trying to tell me, with that man Kevin Durant, the slim reaper, easy money sniper. And with Kyrie Irving who is box office, now we’re not going to not talk about the vaccination status and all that but is box office,” McNutt continued.

Redick and Molly Qerim were seen giggling on camera as McNutt continued her colleague-inspired monologue before Qerim jumped in.

“This is pretty good,” Qerim said jokingly.

McNutt continued, “They couldn’t get past the Miami Heat? You know I love Miami but the Miami Heat? Or let’s just say the Philadelphia 76ers where James Harden has not proven himself in the postseason.”

She finished off her moving performance by shifting the attention back to Redick’s take from the beginning.

“‘Now J.J. Redick,'” McNutt said similarly to Smith. “I know you played all them years in the league and one of the greatest shooters to ever do it, but I don’t see that, my friend. You are sorely mistaken and I’m going to tell you why.”

Apparently, it does take some sort of skill to be Stephen A. Smith as McNutt eventually ran out of breath, but did receive a round of applause from her fellow show hosts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com