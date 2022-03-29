Big Picture, Bad Takes, Big Gap | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Sara Sidner

CNN’s Sara Sidner criticized the degree of attention being given to the news of Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars. Appearing on Monday’s New Day, Sidner first had a message for Smith: “Use your words, Will.”

“You’re a smart guy. Use your words, not your fists or your hands. It’s that simple,” Sidner said.

Sidner noted that Smith “was laughing at first until (Jada Smith) clearly wasn’t, rolled her eyes and then he gets up and goes and does this. But it really took away so much from everybody that was there and from the moment.”

But Sidner turned her attention to the uproar itself, criticizing the extent and tenor of the coverage and the absurdity when put in perspective.

“I have to be honest, I’m a little embarrassed that I’m even talking about this right now. We’ve got inflation that is crushing families. We have millions of refugees who are running for their lives trying to find refuge, mothers and children, and we’ve got Ukraine which is literally on fire and being bombed,” she said. “This was a moment that did not need to happen. And now it’s trending on Twitter instead of a thousand other things that are far more important.”

Perspective is so important. Without it you get very bad takes (see loser column) and unintended consequences. Plus, disproportionate coverage for any reason undermines credibility; something the press really has trouble remembering.

Sidner’s new CNN+ show is appropriately named The Big Picture. That’s exactly what she’s trying to remind everyone to think about here.