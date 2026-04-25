‘Walk the F*ck Out!’ Jim Acosta Demands Journos Bail on Trump at WHCD

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Independent journalist Jim Acosta demanded that journalists “Walk the f*ck out!” if President Donald Trump starts attacking them at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD), while Katie Couric had another idea.

Trump will attend his first WHCD in office on Saturday night, as will frequent press attackers like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and FCC Chair Brendan Carr. In response, some White House Correspondents’ Association members have settled on a silent protest involving First Amendment-themed accessories like pocket squares and lapel pins.

But Acosta and Couric had something stronger in mind on Friday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, with Acosta urging a walkout while Couric suggested peppering Trump with questions he has refused to answer:

KATIE COURIC: What do you expect to happen tomorrow night? I know there is going to be some kind of speech. The president of the White House Correspondents Association is going to be talking, but then, I mean, what will that even mean if the president of United States stands up and trashes and singles out, you know, reporters, and basically… Insults and humiliates everyone in that room. I agree with that subscriber.

JIM ACOSTA: I will tell you exactly what I think and on Fridays I occasionally do these segments called f*ck It Friday where, you know, we’re on Substack or YouTube so I just let it rip sometimes. I think if Trump starts doing that the reporters in the room should walk the f*ck out! They should get up and leave!

KATIE COURIC: Will they though? They won’t.

JIM ACOSTA: I know! But that’s my personal point on this. I think that my sense of it is right now is that the media is one of the last institutions in this country that has come to the realization that you have to stand up to the bully.

And I know that people will say, well, is that being a reporter? Does that do your job? I think you have stand up for something and stand up our profession and stand up for the First Amendment.

And my understanding is he’s gonna come in there and trash everybody and then walk out and not even stay for the awards or any of that stuff, or any the toasting of the First Amendment and so on.

And I just think that it’s such a travesty. And so maybe folks will just sit there, as you know, Katie, at these events, they often have the cameras pointed at the audience and the cutaways and so on.

I think the folks in the room better be very careful as to how they’re responding to this because it’s already a bad look.

KATIE COURIC: It is!

JIM ACOSTA: And if folks are sitting there laughing at Trump trashing this anchor or this correspondent or this news organization, it’s just going to look terrible.

And I think he’s done this intentionally to put the media in a position where they can sort of be a part of his media strategy, which is to attack the press.

KATIE COURIC: And Jim to yuck it up like as he insults them is also a bad look.

And also as JBL said yesterday you know it’s being complicit.

And you know media attention and coverage, even negative I think is his oxygen. So I have wondered about White House correspondents en masse walking out when when he insults one of them and to defend their colleagues.

Another person said every time he insults somebody, which of course is a pivot, because they’ve asked him a question that’s gotten under his skin, that he doesn’t know how to answer or he thinks will reflect on him poorly. Every person should ask that question that he didn’t answer.

JIM ACOSTA: I love that!

KATIE COURIC: And they should continue to ask it and ask it and ask, he can insult every reporter.

And yet I think the public will see he doesn’t want to answer the question.