Urban Meyer recently left Fox Sports for a head coaching position with the Jaguars, could former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow leave ESPN to join him in Jacksonville?

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tebow reached out to the Jaguars with an interest in playing tight end. Despite previous calls for Tebow to use his imposing frame to play the position, such a drastic change at 33-years-old is unheard of.

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since his 2012 season with the New York Jets. With Mark Sanchez as their quarterback, and questions about Tebow’s ability to throw the ball, many analysts called for him to try tight-end. But when the Jets put Tebow in position to catch a pass, he ran the wrong route and the ball embarrassingly bounced off his helmet.

If any team is going to give Tebow a chance to resurrect his football career after he most recently played three seasons of minor league baseball, it would be the Jaguars. Tebow played for Meyer at the University of Florida, located only about 60 miles outside of Jacksonville. Because of their college success, both Tebow and Meyer are highly regarded by Jaguars fans.

Tebow has contributed to ESPN since 2014, working mostly for their SEC Network. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see The Worldwide Leader was the first to have news of Tebow’s interest in making an NFL comeback considering their working relationship.

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN execs were reportedly miffed that The Athletic scooped them with breaking news of Alex Rodriguez nearing a deal to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Page Six, ESPN believed A-Rod should’ve handed the scoop to them since he’s a paid employee. Tebow didn’t appear to make the same mistake.

