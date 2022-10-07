Ex-TMZ Host Says Site Likely Paid Up to $100k For Draymond Green Punch Video

Former TMZ host Van Lathan Jr. claimed that TMZ might have paid up to $100 thousand for the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fight.

Green punched Poole at a Warriors practice on Wednesday, and video of the fight was everywhere Friday morning, courtesy of TMZ Sports.

The two players were shown face to face before Poole pushed Green, and Green countered with a punch to Poole’s face which sent him against the wall. Green mounted Poole before the fight was broken up by team coaches and players. Green issued an apology to the team for the altercation, general manager Greg Myers told ESPN. Green is not expected to be back with the team until Saturday.

Lathan was asked by a Twitter follower how much he thought TMZ paid for the video, and if the money was enough to possibly lose a job over.

“I’d guess between 50-100k. If the seller was smart it would be 100. If it’s some dumb idiot they got talked into 50. It’s easily worth 150. Not sure what the finances over there are looking like rn tho,” Lathan Jr. tweeted in response.

Lathan Jr. was fired from TMZ in 2019. It was reported by Page Six that Lathan was fired after he had an altercation with coworker Michael Babcock.

