Joe Buck has piled up highlights during his iconic announcing career, but his bizarre attempt at explaining the frightening head injury suffered by Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. won’t go into the broadcasting Hall-of-Fame.

During the first quarter of Thursday Night Football’s matchup between Los Angeles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Parham slammed his head on the turf in a very scary scene. A Fox camera awkwardly zoomed in on Parham as he remained on the ground in the end zone and obviously appeared to be injured.

Donald Parham gets knocked out and the cameraman comes running in for the extreme closeup … bruh pic.twitter.com/81rKKuW3Fp — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) December 17, 2021

The game was delayed as players knelt on the field and medical staff tended to Parham before the Chargers tight end was carted off on a stretcher with his arms shaking.

The Chargers released an update during the game, stating Parham “is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition.”

Shortly after Parham was taken off the field, Buck addressed the scene, saying “the last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type. But when you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on the way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving.”

The Hall-of-Fame broadcaster should have had the foresight to end the statement there. Unfortunately, after stating he won’t speculate, Buck proceeded to speculate in the most bizarre way.

“I will just add this,” Buck continued. “It is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else.”

Considering the league’s ugly history of masking head injuries suffered by NFL players during their careers, football fans were particularly upset with Buck’s weather report and roasted the Fox broadcaster on Twitter.

Watch above via Fox

I don’t think he was COLD, Joe Buck. Jesus. — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 17, 2021

LISTEN: Donald Parham Jr. is at the hospital with a brain/spine injury. Joe Buck says he'd never speculate on an injury, then speculates DP's arm tremors were bc "it's cold tonight, at least by Los Angeles standards." Ladies and gents, meet rock bottom for sports broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/s3RbdE0ouO — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 17, 2021

I won't speculate about what announcers are thinking, but it’s possible Joe Buck’s “maybe he was cold” explanation for a traumatic brain injury was an attempt to prevent viewers from thinking about how bad the sport we love is for the human brain — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 17, 2021

How can Joe Buck be an NFL broadcaster for nearly 30 years and not understand that Parham Jr. was clearly concussed? https://t.co/L7HRIas7p5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 17, 2021

wth was this “we won’t speculate on the guy getting carted off with a traumatic head injury… but maybe he was just cold” pic.twitter.com/9J3AwPEAb9 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 17, 2021

I appreciate Joe Buck trying to put a brave face on it, but I don't think Donald Parham was cold… — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 17, 2021

I think Joe Buck should have stopped when he said he would never speculate about an injury like Donald Parham's, rather than immediately go on to speculate that Parham was just shivering because it's cold. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 17, 2021

Does this look like a player reacting to the cold weather in Los Angeles or does he clearly have some sort of brain injury? Prayers for Donald Parham. Joe Buck, there are no words. https://t.co/E4o59KmVyC pic.twitter.com/Njdfr616Np — Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 17, 2021

Did Joe Buck just imply his hands were shaking because its cool in LA — Trill Withers (@TylerIAm) December 17, 2021

I think everyone who watches football would agree that the NFL would be better without Joe Buck. https://t.co/egWPaZQG0O — Hova (@YellingMadman) December 17, 2021

I wish Joe Buck and Fox just wouldn’t have gone there. Injury looked horrific. Showing the slow motion stretcher was just gratuitous. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 17, 2021

I think Joe Buck just tried to correlate having a major head injury in football to the weather being cold in LA — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) December 17, 2021

Remove Joe Buck's microphone immediately. https://t.co/KjMy0G51X6 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 17, 2021

Joe Buck is a graduate of the Joe Rogan School of Medicine #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Matt Scott (@KUTheShiver) December 17, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com