Fans Cringe at Joe Buck’s Bizarre Comment About the Weather After Player Gets Stretchered Off the Field: ‘Joe Rogan School of Medicine’

Joe Buck has piled up highlights during his iconic announcing career, but his bizarre attempt at explaining the frightening head injury suffered by Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. won’t go into the broadcasting Hall-of-Fame.

During the first quarter of Thursday Night Football’s matchup between Los Angeles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Parham slammed his head on the turf in a very scary scene. A Fox camera awkwardly zoomed in on Parham as he remained on the ground in the end zone and obviously appeared to be injured.

The game was delayed as players knelt on the field and medical staff tended to Parham before the Chargers tight end was carted off on a stretcher with his arms shaking.

The Chargers released an update during the game, stating Parham “is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition.”

Shortly after Parham was taken off the field, Buck addressed the scene, saying “the last thing we would ever do is speculate about any injury, especially that type. But when you see his arms shaking and his hands shaking on the way out, that’s the part that’s most unnerving.”

The Hall-of-Fame broadcaster should have had the foresight to end the statement there. Unfortunately, after stating he won’t speculate, Buck proceeded to speculate in the most bizarre way.

“I will just add this,” Buck continued. “It is very cold, at least by Los Angeles standards, down on the field. Hopefully that was more the issue than anything else.”

Considering the league’s ugly history of masking head injuries suffered by NFL players during their careers, football fans were particularly upset with Buck’s weather report and roasted the Fox broadcaster on Twitter.

