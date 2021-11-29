When Joe Buck calls a Green Bay Packers game, it’s hard to overlook the love he has for legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But Sunday afternoon, instead of throwing praise at Rodgers, the Fox play-by-play voice tossed some epic shade.

Early in the first quarter during Green Bay’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews discussed Rodgers’ highly scrutinized toe injury, stating the quarterback took a “painkilling injection.”

Buck followed Andrews’ report with a ruthless jab of the quarterback. “So Aaron is telling us that he’s had that toe immunized against the pain,” Buck said.

While Rodgers is taking injections for his injured pinky toe, the quarterback has refused vaccine injections to combat Covid-19. Earlier this month, fans and media were shocked to learn Rodgers was unvaccinated, despite the quarterback infamously telling reporters in August he was “immunized” against Covid.

Rodgers was only revealed to be unvaccinated after he tested positive for Covid three weeks ago. After missing one game while dealing with the virus, Rodgers returned to the football field with a mysterious toe injury. During an interview with Pat McAfee on SiriusXM Radio last week, Rodgers told the former NFL punter he was suffering from “Covid toe.”

Following the radio interview, the Wall Street Journal reported Rodgers had Covid toe, which is a real lingering effect of the virus. Hours later, Rodgers lashed out at the publication and blasted the report as “disinformation.”

Although Rodgers was the one who initially festered the rumor, he later claimed he never heard of Covid toe and alluded to his statement on the Pat McAfee Show being nothing more than a joke. After witnessing another week of Aaron Rodgers drama, Buck had jokes of his own for the quarterback.

