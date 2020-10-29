Former Chicago Bears Quarterback Jay Cutler Endorses Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler announced his endorsement of President Donald Trump on Instagram Thursday morning — stressing that he never doubted who he was going to support.

Cutler shared a Trump endorsement from golf legend Jack Nicklaus to his Instagram stories, adding “sign me up” in all caps. He later shared the post on his Instagram grid with the caption, “Never a doubt.”

Jay Cutler endorses President Trump pic.twitter.com/miBYsBlgc8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 29, 2020

“I have had the privilege over the last 3 1/2 years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed. I have been disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country,” Nicklaus’ message read. “He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any President I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life—equally.”

Nicklaus also noted that while he recognizes why people are turned off by the president and his tweets, he has learned to “look past that and focus on what he’s tried to accomplish.”

Cutler’s endorsement did not come as a total surprise, as the former quarterback said he was happy with the election results in 2016, adding, “I’ve supported Trump for a while. I’m not going to dive into it. I know it’s a sensitive issue. I like where it’s going.”

Cutler is also rumored to be dating conservative political commentator and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren following his divorce from reality star Kristin Cavallari — another hint that he was always going to support Trump’s reelection bid.

