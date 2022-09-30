Former NFL Player Accuses NFL Players Labor Union of Double Standard Over Miami Dolphins Quarterback’s Injury

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz accused the NFL Players Association of a double standard over Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

Tagovailoa went down during the Dolphins’ loss on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. He suffered a head and neck injury and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and later discharged. Tagovailoa suffered a head injury on Sunday in his team’s win against the Buffalo Bills, but he was able to go back into the game.

“Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing,” tweeted the NFLPA.

Schwartz blasted the NFLPA’s tweet over its treatment of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, whom the NFLPA recommended be suspended six games for violating the league’s conduct policy. At the same time, the NFL pushed for him to be out the entire season. Watson ended up being suspended 11 games and fined $5 million. Watson has been facing sexual misconduct allegations from massage therapists.

“We’ll fight like hell to keep QBs who sexually assault women from getting suspended for too long but when one of the good guys has concussive symptoms, returns to the game, doesn’t enter concussion protocol, and is allowed to play 4 days later, ‘our investigation is ongoing,’” tweeted Schwartz.

He continued. “And look, miss me with the “but the doctors said it was his back!” “Doctors OK’d him!” He banged his head on the ground, got up, grabbed his head, and shook it side to side, then stumbled around and couldn’t walk. MAYBE, JUST MAYBE, put him in concussion protocol for the week?!?”

