Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Stuns Barstool Hosts, Claiming He Suffered 15 Concussions: ‘CTE is Coming Without a Doubt’

The NFL says its attempting to make the sport safer, despite some fans complaining the league is getting too soft by coddling their quarterbacks.

But even with the addition of protocols to prevent excessive blows to the head, football remains a violent and risk-filled game. According to former NFL and Very Cavallari reality TV star Jay Cutler, the retired quarterback suffered double-digit concussions during his football career.

Joining Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and “PFT Commenter” were stunned by Cutler’s admission that he expects to feel future effects of severe head trauma.

After asking Cutler about his current health, now that he’s more than three years removed from playing in his final NFL game, the retired quarterback said he feels good physically, but memory is an issue. “CTE is coming, without a doubt,” Cutler added, estimating that he experienced 15 concussions.

“Waiting for [CTE] can be its own personal type of injury,” Katz told Cutler. “Where you psych yourself out for it enough, and every time you forget something, you think ‘what if this is the start of it.’”

CTE is a progressive brain disease believed to be caused by excessive blows to the head and repeated concussions, linked especially to football players. Cutler said he’s receiving NAD therapy (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), an IV drip which is considered to be a promising treatment for CTE.

I’m doing “as much as you possible can do,” Cutler said of taking precautionary measures to prevent or limit CTE onset.

Listen above via, Pardon My Take

