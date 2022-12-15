Former NFL Star Richard Sherman Demands Radio Host ‘Excuse’ Himself From Own Show In Cringe Back And Forth

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman demanded a Seattle sports talk radio host step away from his show so Sherman wouldn’t have to talk to him.

Sherman, who played for seven seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, joined Seattle Sports 710am’s morning show, Brock and Salk, hosted by Brock Huard and Mike Salk on Wednesday for a segment with former teammate and current Seahawk K.J. Wright.

Sherman had beef with Salk from the start, ignoring his first question and getting right to his issue with comments Salk made about him

“First off, I remember when I exited here, and I remember I heard some words from you that were a lot different than I had heard when I was here,” Sherman fired at Salk. “I’m gonna answer the questions from Brock and K.J., but we’re gonna excuse you out of this.”

Salk quickly defended himself, trying to smooth it over with Sherman.

“First of all, that’s just not true,” Salk answered back. “The words you heard from me were actually pretty similar to what you heard while you were here. Maybe you just didn’t hear them.”

Sherman “excused” Salk a second time.

“Yeah, because I don’t listen to your show,” Sherman responded. “Again, you’re excused from the interview.”

Salk did not back down from the three-time NFL All-Pro.

“It doesn’t really work that way, Sherm,” Salk added. “This a show that has my name on it.”

“It kinda does, though,” Sherman said.

“No, not really how this works, man,” Salk said.

Sherman explained he was only on the show because Wright asked him to join the segment.

“That’s the only reason I’m here is because of K.J.,” Sherman continued. “The only reason we’re here on your show is because of K.J., not because of you.”

Salk tried to bring some resolution and said if there’s an issue with something he said, then the two of them should try to talk through it. Sherman was not into the idea.

Listen above via Seattle Sports 710am.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com