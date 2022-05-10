Former Soccer Captain Reportedly Dropped From Team After Excessive Farting in the Dressing Room

Rennes' French midfielder Adrien Hunou (L) vies with Lyon's Brazilian defender Marcelo during the French L1 football match Stade Rennais vs Olympique Lyonnais (OL), on March 29, 2019 at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.

There are a lot of ways to get dropped from a team but excessive farting might be a new one.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that centre-back Marcelo, formerly of Olympique Lyonnais in France, was dropped from the team due to excessive farting and laughing in the dressing room.

The 34-year-old defender was dropped to the reserves last August following a 3-0 defeat to league opponent Angers.

ESPN initially learned that Marcelo had been caught laughing during captain Leo Dubois’ halftime speech, an action that didn’t go down well with the manager or the club’s sporting director Juninho.

After further investigation, it was discovered that the Brazilian international was also disciplined for repeatedly farting among his teammates in the dressing room on top of the laughing.

Marcelo had recently signed an extension with Lyon before the current season and was seen as a leader in the team before his disciplinary actions were described by the team as “inappropriate behaviour.”

The centre-back contract was ultimately terminated in January and he quickly found a new home in Bordeaux.

