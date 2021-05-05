Fox Buys Outkick, the Right-Leaning Sports Website Founded By Brash Radio Host Clay Travis

Fox Corp. is buying Clay Travis’ self-described “Fearless Sports Media Company” Outkick. The acquisition was announced by Lachlan Murdoch Wednesday afternoon on the Fox Corp. earnings call.

Travis founded the company in 2011, building a more conservative answer to sports coverage, in response to what many deem to be the more leftward bent of ESPN. Terms of the sale were not disclosed, but Travis did acknowledge the deal in a press release.

“Outkick has grown out of my passion for producing bold, well-informed, and entertaining content about sports, current events and, more recently, sports wagering. With the power of Fox behind us, we look forward to maintaining Outkick’s unwavering commitment to that mission, as well as further accelerating the growth of our audience, and continued leadership in the sports wagering affiliate category,” Travis said.

Fox and Travis already have a strong relationship. Travis’ is a regular contributor to FS1’s Fox Bet Live and his morning radio show airs on Fox Sports Radio, with more than 300 affiliates around the country.

Travis’ radio show reaches more than 10 million listeners each month, while the less than year-old Outkick podcast network already averages more than four million monthly downloads.

Outkick has touted significant traffic growth in recent years, as Travis’ unfiltered takes and willingness to challenge mainstream media has attracted an expanding audience. The site has moved beyond its original sports focus, now including news, culture and gambling with a growing number of journalists.

