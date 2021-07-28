After Simone Biles pulled out of an Olympic event to focus on her mental health, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb underlined what he considered to be a “double standard” in sports. Wednesday morning, CNN lumped Gottlieb’s commentary into what they considered a group of “White male talking heads.”

“Why would you do that?” Gottlieb tweeted Wednesday afternoon, clearly annoyed by CNN’s label. “If you want to have me on, it isn’t hard to reach out, but the labeling of my race makes my commentary somehow race based?”

Dear @CNN why would you label fair commentary on Simone Biles “White Male Talking heads” – if you want to have me on, it isn’t hard to reach out, but the labeling of my race makes my commentary somehow race based? Why would you do that? https://t.co/eU79rKGVZ1 — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) July 28, 2021

The “double standard” posed by Gottlieb was designed to argue that if Olympians want to be viewed on the same playing field as stateside professional athletes, then Biles shouldn’t be lauded for her decision to withdraw from an event. According to Gottlieb, it was fair commentary that didn’t deserve to be mislabeled by CNN.

During the segment on CNN hosted by Brianna Keilar, she called out Gottlieb, Piers Morgan and Charlie Kirk for their commentary on Biles. Keilar also noted Biles as “the only survivor of [Larry] Nassar’s campaign of abuse representing her team USA,” while CNN’s chyron read, “White male talking heads question courage of Simone Biles.”

“I’m just disappointed in media brethren,” Gottlieb added on Twitter. “It is a fascinating topic that they mislabeled as a racial one.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com