Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ricky Karcher had the complete MLB experience in his debut.

The 25-year-old struggled to locate his fastball in his first appearance in the big league, but he relied heavily on his slider to earn his first career save in the Reds’ 5-4 win against the Kansas City Royals.

After pushing through those initial debut jitters and bringing home the win, he proceeded to slip up and swear on live TV in his very first MLB interview.

“It’s like a movie, bro,” Karcher said as his team stayed in the dugout to watch his interview. “It doesn’t even feel real, man. It’s incredible. Holy shit.”

The Bally Sports broadcast team immediately burst into laughter. Jim Day — the one conducting the interview — turned out and gave a thumbs-up to the camera with a smile on his face.

“Wow,” Day said. “Alright, live TV. We’re good. We’re on cable.”

Karcher also smiled immediately after the slip. When asked about what was going through his head during the game, he was still speechless.

“I don’t know, man,” he said. “I mean, confidence in my slider, I guess.”

“Yeah, I mean — I don’t know. I just figured it out. I don’t know.”

The Reds’ Twitter account even poked fun at the interview, counting how many times he said, “I don’t know.”

Some impressive numbers from Ricky Karcher’s debut: pic.twitter.com/0fC8DDbKgY — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 13, 2023

