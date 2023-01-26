Hot Mic Catches Avalanche Announcer’s Epic Rant Over Bird Stealing His McMuffin: ‘I Want To Know Where The F*ck Seagulls Live!’

Colorado Avalanche play-by-play television announcer Marc Moser was caught on a hot mic before a broadcast ranting about seagulls.

When the Avalanche were in Vancouver to face the Canucks, Moser had a terrible crime committed against him: as he walked to Rogers Arena, a seagull flew down and snatched his Sausage McMuffin right from his hand.

In a tweet, Moser wrote that he would “settle the score” with the culprit.

On Tuesday night, before the start of the Avalanche game against the Washington Capitals, Moser was caught on a hot mic discussing the incident, letting his hatred for the species came to light.

“Dude, that seagull, oh my God,” Moser said. “Dirty bastard! I don’t even know, like, the seagulls that live at the dump here in Colorado, like where do they live? I mean, where’s their house?”

The person he talked to off the mic answered his question about where seagulls might live in the coastal city of Vancouver, and Moser continued his tirade about the birds.

“First, I want to know where the fuck seagulls live!” Moser added. “They don’t live in a nest! They have webbed feet! They have to live on the ground!”

The feed cut out after someone realized Moser’s voice appeared on the network’s airwaves.

Altitude TV, the television home of the Avalanche, posted a video on Twitter of a stuffed bird hanging by a string in the broadcast booth. Moser turned the hanging bird into a speedbag that boxers use to train for a fight.

According to Seaworld Parks & Entertainment, seagulls live near big bodies of water but stay close to the mainland to hunt for food. Clearly, Moser was just another victim of the wrong place and the wrong time in the war of seagulls verse humans.

Maybe he can use the hanging bird in the Altitude TV booth to practice dodging seagulls or strengthen his grip on his food when he chooses to eat in public.

Listen above.

