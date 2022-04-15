Houston Texans Celebrate Passover With Matzah Football Sparking Big Twitter Reaction

If you didn’t know, this weekend marks a few religious holidays as Passover and Easter overlap with one another this year.

Like any brand, sports franchises are taking the opportunity to send holiday messages to fans. But when the Houston Texans went for a lighter touch in their Passover tweet it did not go as well as they might have prayed.

Replacing a football with Matzah in a photoshopped image went over fine with some, but it also brought some outrage.

Take a look.

The seemingly well-intentioned tweet also brought in a slew of other photoshops, including ones with a Christian take. Not to mention comparisons to past flubs by other brands.

Can’t please everyone, right? Regardless, we hope everyone has a great weekend, whatever you’re observing.

