If you didn’t know, this weekend marks a few religious holidays as Passover and Easter overlap with one another this year.

Like any brand, sports franchises are taking the opportunity to send holiday messages to fans. But when the Houston Texans went for a lighter touch in their Passover tweet it did not go as well as they might have prayed.

Replacing a football with Matzah in a photoshopped image went over fine with some, but it also brought some outrage.

Take a look.

Happy Passover to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/5M1RTyULJ4 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 15, 2022

The seemingly well-intentioned tweet also brought in a slew of other photoshops, including ones with a Christian take. Not to mention comparisons to past flubs by other brands.

Happy Good Friday to all who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/cN0VpKas1h — Andrew Hates CheezIts (@andrew_schuba) April 15, 2022

The one I have saved in my phone is for 9/11, at this point I can’t even remember which one is real pic.twitter.com/AqOXlNQbBI — mike⚡️suszek (@mikesuszek) April 15, 2022

never delete this, needs to be preserved in the Twitter hall of fame — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) April 15, 2022

I think this is clever. And I like it. — Laura Goldberg (@LauraGoldbergHC) April 15, 2022

Can’t please everyone, right? Regardless, we hope everyone has a great weekend, whatever you’re observing.

