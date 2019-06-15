They’re halfway home in the 2019 U.S. Open, and many of the big names are in the hunt at Pebble Beach.

Gary Woodland leads the way at -9, after carding a spectacular 6-under-par 65 on Friday. He’s two strokes clear of Justin Rose, who posted a second round 70 and sits at -7 for the championship. Former British Open champ Louis Oosthuizen is three back at -6.

But the A-listers are lurking. Rory McIlroy is just four off the pace at -5. Two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is in striking range once again at -4. And Dustin Johnson remains in the mix at -2.

As for Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson — both had disappointing finishes on Friday, after looking for much of the day as though they would play themselves into serious contention. Tiger bogeyed his last two holes to fall to even par for the tournament, while Phil bogeyed two of his last four to finish at -1. Still, given their affinity for Pebble Beach, neither can be written off just yet.

Weather for Saturday’s third round once again appears to be chilly, but with the winds low. Will the field continue to take advantage of the ideal scoring conditions?

Television coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX. There are two streaming options for the Open. The first is Fox Sports Go, which requires a cable subscription. The U.S. Open’s official site offers a viable option for cord cutters, although they won’t have full coverage. That site will have coverage of several featured holes and groupings.

featured image via Warren Little/Getty Images

