‘I STILL OWN YOU’: Aaron Rodgers Savagely Taunts Chicago Bears Fans with Cold Hard Truth

Aaron Rodgers has made a habit of torturing opposing fanbases throughout his NFL career. But there might be no more tortured fanbase than the Chicago Bears, and Rodgers reminded them of that at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Late in the fourth quarter during their matchup with Chicago, Rodgers and the Packers lined up in a first and goal situation looking to tack onto their three-point lead. The 37-year-old quarterback dropped back and confused the Bears defense with a quick pump fake to the left, before he took off sprinting to the right pylon.

Rodgers was knocked down just after he crossed the line for the touchdown and quickly popped up on one knee to give his patented discount doublecheck celebration. The quarterback passionately stood up and started yelling to the crowd, which was picked up by the Fox mics.

“I have owned you all my fucking life!” Rodgers screamed into the stands of Chicago’s Soldier Field. “I own you. I still own you!”

Rodgers wasn’t lying. The six-yard touchdown run clinched the Packers 24-14 victory over the Bears, and continued Rodgers’ dominance over the franchise. The future Hall-of-Famer has already compiled a 22-5 career record against the once storied NFL team from Chicago.

“Sometimes you black out on the field, in a good way,” Rodgers said as he tried to explain the moment during his postgame press conference.

“I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird,” Rodgers added, channeling a recent story told by Eli Manning. “So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

