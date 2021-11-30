‘I’m Lucky to be Alive’: Tiger Woods Gets Emotional While Discussing Severity of Horrific Car Crash

Once considered one of the fiercest competitors in sports, Tiger Woods appears to have a new sense of focus and gratitude after surviving a horrific car crash earlier this year.

Woods held a 38-minute press conference Tuesday morning ahead of his Hero World Challenge charity tournament in the Bahamas, where the golf star sounded comfortable, happy and emotional as he discussed his challenging recovery.

“I’m lucky to be alive and also have a limb,” Woods admitted to reporters Tuesday morning. “Those are two crucial things, I’m very grateful that someone upstairs was taking care of me, that I’m able to not only be here, but also to walk without a prosthesis.”

Asked how realistic amputation was, Woods acknowledged losing his leg “was on the table.”

Woods remains optimistic about the ability to play professional golf again, but the 45-year-old said a return to the PGA Tour full-time is unrealistic, and returning at all remains a long way off.

“This year has been a year I’d like to turn the page on,” Woods said Tuesday, 30 days before he turns 46. “It’s been full of some tough memories and tough times. But it would be nice to turn the page.”

Woods declined to offer details about the February car crash that left him hospitalized for three weeks because of a shattered leg, instead he cited the 22-page police report that was released in April. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office deducted excessive speed was the cause of Woods’ mangled SUV.

