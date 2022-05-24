‘It’s Pathetic!’ Irate Steve Kerr BLASTS Mitch McConnell and Senate GOP on Opposition to Gun Background Checks

Steve Kerr reacted forcefully to Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

The Golden State Warriors coach blasted Republican senators at a press conference before game four of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Kerr, whose father was shot and killed while serving as a university president in Beirut, Lebanon in 1984, took them to task over their inaction on H.R. 8, legislation that would address gun violence. He blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in particular.

A furious, emotional and fed up Steve Kerr pleaded with senators to do something about the mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/fmERY4izFl — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) May 24, 2022

Here are Kerr’s most pointed remarks:

In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo. We’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California. And now we have children murdered at school. When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough! There’s 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on HR-8, which is a background check rule that the House passed a couple years ago. It’s been sitting there for two years. There’s a reason they won’t vote on it: to hold onto power. So, I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence, and school shootings, and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children, and our elderly, and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. That’s what we do every week. So, I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. We’re gonna play the game tonight, but I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister or brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today? We can’t get numb to this. We can’t sit here and just read about it and go well, Let’s have a moment of silence. Yeah, go Dubs. Come on Mavs, let’s go.’ That’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna go play a basketball game. And 50 senators in Washington are gonna hold us hostage. Do you realize that 90% of Americans, regardless of political party, want universal background checks? Ninety percent of us. We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote despite what we the American people want. They won’t vote on it, because they want to hold onto their own power. It’s pathetic! I’ve had enough!

Kerr then hastily exited the room.

It isn’t the first time Kerr whacked McConnell. In 2019, he similarly criticized the Senate Republican leader.

But apparently not ‘sickening’ enough to actually do anything about it, huh Mitch? https://t.co/DbHSxgKUIi — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 5, 2019

