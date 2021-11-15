‘IT’S NOT ABOUT ME RIGHT NOW’: Mike Francesa LOSES IT as Iconic WFAN Host Steve Somers Struggles to Accept a Compliment

For the first time in a long time, Mike Francesa made a live appearance on WFAN Monday afternoon.

The Mike and the Mad Dog legend called in to celebrate the retiring Steve Somers, but Francesa gave listeners a throwback rant when he lost it as WFAN’s iconic overnight host repeatedly struggled to accept a compliment.

Somers is a WFAN original, joining the station as their overnight host for its trailblazing launch back in 1987. Less than a month after announcing he plans to retire soon, the 74-year-old radio host said goodbye Friday night, and again Monday afternoon with a more than hour-long special during the midday timeslot.

After being welcomed to the show, Francesa had to quickly cut Somers off from commemorating Mike and the Mad Dog.

“Steve, don’t talk about Dog and myself. This isn’t about Dog and myself, it’s about you!” Francesa said. “This is your moment, this is about you…Just stop complimenting everyone else and take the compliment for what you accomplished. This is your day.”

Seconds later, Somers made the mistake of making Francesa the focus of the conversation again, asking The Sports Pope what he’s been up to since leaving WFAN for good in 2020.

“Again! IT’S NOT ABOUT ME RIGHT NOW! The heck with me!” Francesa ranted.

When Francesa retired from WFAN the first time, he did so with a two-year-long farewell tour. So the idea of an iconic radio host leaving the station without pomp and circumstance was foreign to the former Mike and the Mad Dog co-host.

Somers filled multiple timeslots on WFAN throughout his 34-years with the station, but it was his tenure in the overnight that helped elevate him to iconic status in New York radio. Known as “The Schmoozer,” Somers was able to develop unique relationships with the overnight callers, even attracting fanfare from local celebrities such as Jerry Seinfeld.

Somers and WFAN parted ways amicably, with the 74-year-old radio host keeping the door open on possibly returning for part-time work in the future.

