Last week, the New York Mets found themselves at odds with their fans, when players surprisingly admitted they were directing a thumbs-down gesture at the crowd as a way of booing back at them.

Monday night, Jerry Seinfeld called into New York sports radio station WFAN and took the players’ side, blasting fans who feel they’re entitled to boo the home team.

“Don’t boo the home team! Don’t boo your Mets. You’re lucky you have a team that you can love,” the comedian said to WFAN host Steve Somers.

Seinfeld acknowledged it’s acceptable to boo for lack of effort, but fans should never boo players for underperforming. Spoken like a true performer. Even a comedy legend like Seinfeld has bombed on stage before and may have heard some jeers despite giving his best effort.

Somers pushed back on Seinfeld’s resentment toward Mets fans, claiming it’s their way of showing frustration for a team they’re emotionally invested in. “You have the right to cheer, you should have the right to show some displeasure,” Somers added.

“That’s life Steve! We’re all frustrated and disappointed at various things,” Seinfeld ranted. “You know what they’re booing? They’re booing the frustrations they have in their own life.”

There are times select fans cross lines by screaming vulgar or offensive insults from afar, but generic booing is never meant to be a personal attack. No matter how bad the booing gets, fans are always eager to cheer the earliest sign of their team performing well. But according to Seinfeld, fans should have unwavering support of their multimillion dollar sports heroes.

“They’re booing themselves,” Seinfeld added. “It’s ill-mannered! It’s unsupportive, it’s bad, it’s uncivil. I don’t give a pass on people not being civil.”

